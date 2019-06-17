One of the questions people have frequently asked me in the past year as bishop was: “Are you still walking?” This question is sometimes put to me when I meet people on my way to Balzan church, where I regularly celebrate Mass.

My reply is always the same: since I have become a bishop, I need to walk more, not less! Walking is healthy, it is good exercise, and it helps me for several reasons.

Walking through the streets helps me to treasure so many people who I meet on the way. Sometimes a simple greeting suffices, other times I stop for a while.

Walking reminds me of many positive experiences people go through. Behind the closed doors of their homes there are many stories of love, of sacrifice, and of people who are striving to serve with joy.

There are also many people who are hurt or who are lonely; people who need someone to listen to them or to raise them up from their problems; people who are suffering because of conflicts. This experience was also crystallised over the past year, in the pastoral visits I made to families in several parishes.

When on my walks, I always keep in mind that every person’s life is precious. I was consecrated bishop for all. I want to serve people with joy and share with them their happiness and hope, their sadness and their worries. I want to be a presence of encouragement and comfort to so many people. Above all, I strongly desire to convey to them the joy of the Gospel and faith in Christ.

On my walks I also try to pray. Many times I pray for the residents of the street I am passing through. I pray that the Lord will bless and protect them and keep them in His love.

I pray for those who are going through struggles, be it sickness or grief. Sometimes, when I’m aware that a woman would be expecting a baby, I pray for the family, especially for the mother and child. So many streets, so many stories!

Above all, walking reminds me that our life is a journey that will lead us to the Father through Jesus Christ. It is a journey that is sometimes fraught with difficulties – some rocky ups and downs – just as it is difficult at times to walk in the streets. It is a journey where we encounter several challenges that we must change into opportunities to truly love, forgive and do good.

When I am in church, in front of Jesus, I carry with me several people who I meet on my walks. I pray that they find in the Lord someone who fills their lives. I pray that they find Jesus in the celebration of the Mass, especially on Sunday, so that He will give them strength and direction in their lives.

When I meet young children on my walks, I fervently pray that they will find a Church that welcomes them with joy. My greatest satisfaction is when I am able to help people experience the love of God.

As I begin my second year as bishop, I pray that my walks of life may bring me closer to his flock. I pray that I may have the profound understanding of service that led Jesus to humbly wash the feet of His disciples with individual attention and love for every person. I pray to God that He will give me the grace to continue to cherish life with love, following the example of Mary, the servant of the Lord.

Mgr Joseph Galea-Curmi is Auxiliary Bishop of Malta.

j.galea.curmi@maltadiocese.org