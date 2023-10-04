Three friends will this Sunday walk and swim from a Valletta church to an Għarb sanctuary to raise funds for Len and Jacob, 11-year-old twins who were recently diagnosed with a rare disease.

Len and Jacob, whose health started regressing when they were toddlers, spent over half their lives undergoing tests until they were finally diagnosed last year with a rare metabolic degenerative disease referred to as Zellweger.

Until then, their parents, Brian and Alison Galea, and their brother, Isaac, kept them active as much as they could, taking them on hikes, swimming and workouts.

Just before they were diagnosed, Brian and his friends, Karl Cortis and Natalie Briffa Farrugia, held a running and swimming fundraiser to help fund the children’s physical therapy.

They repeated the event in 2022 and, this year, decided to split the feat in two. On June 3, Karl, Natalie and Brian swam and run from Ċirkewwa to Valletta, collecting €13,000, which covers the boys’ yearly therapy costs.

Brian Galea, Natalie Briffa Farrugia and Karl Cortis.

Despite doing their utmost to remain active and eat a healthy diet, the twins’ condition is getting worse due to the degenerative disorder. As the months roll by, it is becoming increasingly hard for them to climb the steps leading to their house.

“They’re always falling while climbing up or down the stairs and, now that they are growing up and getting heavier, the trips to and out of the house are becoming more dangerous,” Brian said.

A lift, which costs at least €30,000, would ensure they remain active – something the Galeas believe substantially slowed down Len and Jacob’s regression.

On Sunday, Karl, Natalie and Brian, together with other athletes who will be supporting them along the way, will run from Tal-Karmnu church, in Valletta to Marfa, swim across the Malta-Gozo channel and run from Ħondoq to Ta’ Pinu shrine, in Għarb.

More information on 9987 5178 or www.facebook.com/ LenandJacob.

People can support the twins by donating on www.gofundme.com/f/len-jacob-wellness-fund or through BOV IBAN: MT04 VALL 2201 3000 0000 5001 4493 242.

BOV Pay donations can also be made on 9987 5178.