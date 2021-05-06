A Maltese man was arrested in Libya a month ago and his partner has raised concerns about his wellbeing as she faces a bureaucratic wall of silence.

Jesmond Vella, aged 45, known as Il-Bulgaru, was arrested at Zuwarah on suspicion of human smuggling and drug trafficking on April 5.

The operation was carried out by the Rada Special Deterrence Forces, in what was initially feared to be a kidnapping. But it later transpired that the order of the arrest came from the Libyan Attorney General, sources told Times of Malta.

Vella, who has been living in the coastal city of Zuwarah with his Maltese wife for eight years, is also known to the Maltese police.

When contacted, the Maltese ambassador to Libya, Charles Saliba, who is closely following the case, said Vella has not yet been formally charged with the crime.

Lovin Malta reported that Vella, a mechanic, may have suffered a beating or torture in a country still reeling with unrest.

Vella's wife said he had been kidnapped and is currently being held by a militia outside of Tripoli and that bureaucracy and a breakdown in communication are proving troublesome for Maltese authorities and the family, who fear he is in grave danger and may never return home.

She recalled the day when her husband went missing on April 5, saying she returned home when she discovered her husband's car parked in the driveway. His keys were still in the ignition and his cigarettes were left on the driver seat.

The next day she raised the alarm with the Maltese authorities who believe Vella is being detained at Rada's headquarters at Mitiga airport.

Confronted by the claims, the ambassador said: “There is a process we need to follow. We have nothing to back claims that he has been tortured. But we will give all the assistance we can.”