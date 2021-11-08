Wallabies fullback Dane Haylett-Petty has retired from rugby union after a year-long battle with the lingering effects of concussion, saying doctors had advised him to “listen to your head”.

The 32-year-old had been struggling to return following a blow to the head during a clash with the All Blacks in October 2020, which prompted a diagnosis of “footballer’s migraine”.

“Right at the beginning the specialist said the best thing you could do is listen to your head,” he told foxsports.com.au.

