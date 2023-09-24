Eddie Jones has been interviewed to take over as Japan coach, reports said Sunday, casting doubt over his future in the middle of Australia's stuttering World Cup campaign.

The former England boss was hailed as Australia's saviour when he was appointed coach in January on a five-year deal to replace New Zealander Dave Rennie.

But the combative 63-year-old has faced mounting criticism at home with the Wallabies losing six of their seven matches since.

They face a do-or-die clash against Wales in France later Sunday to avoid a first-ever elimination from the group stages of a World Cup.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Jones has applied for the head coaching role with Japan, a post he held previously.

