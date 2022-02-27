Titled Insights, the exhibition will showcase sculptures and mixed media paintings inspired by and created during the pandemic.

Artist Wallace Falzon’s fourth solo exhibition Insights will present a collection of sculptures and paintings that were mostly created from unusual and reclaimed materials after intense experimentation during the long months of isolation of the past two years.

Over 40 works, comprising of mixed media paintings and sculptures, will be exhibited at the Malta Society of Arts’ (MSA) seat Palazzo de La Salle in Valletta from the March 3 to 23.

“The whole lockdown situation stirred up myriad emotions in me, and as an artist, I was compelled to express them,” recalls Falzon. “The works I created explore different current situations and, as the title Insights suggests, reflective thoughts, which are then expressed visually.

“Three main themes will be presented: personal life (self, family and friends), current news (society) and philosophical reflections related to existential questions. Some works are pretty straightforward, while others come with sublime messages. A number of other works are caricatures with a message that will bring a smile to the viewers’ faces.”

When asked to describe his process, Falzon expresses his love of experimentation and a desire to contribute towards the environment by using upcycled materials.

“The process of recycling some material, especially in sculptures, is labour- intensive, but there is more satisfaction to it once complete,” he explains.

'Alienation' by Wallace Falzon

“My sculptures start off with an internal metal skeleton made from bits of construction waste that I collect from sites,” adds the artist. “The structure is welded, treated and painted with protective paint. The process continues by building layer upon layer of plastering mix over a span of several days and weeks. The final product, after about four different paint layers, is placed on a treated found object.”

As curator of the exhibition, Roderick Camilleri helped the artist focus on the key concepts of the exhibition.

“Insights will blend together different storylines that are joined together by one predominant personal trail of thought associated with the artist’s own life experiences,” says Camilleri. “It will disclose existential insights and ideas which the artist generated throughout these past two years.”

Insights by Wallace Falzon is on between the March 3 and 23 at Palazzo de La Salle, Valletta. For more information, visit www.artsmalta.org.