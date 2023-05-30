The Games of the Small States of Europe (GSSE) 2023 celebrate their official opening on Monday but as far as Malta’s basketball teams are concerned, Tuesday tips off their commitments in the men’s and women’s tournaments, and men’s coach Alan Walls is braced for five games in five days.

Walls, who joined the team for a second consecutive year after his debut as Malta coach last Summer for the FIBA Small Countries Championship, believes chemistry will be key this time around.

“My biggest concern with a mix of veteran players and new players coming onto the team, who were not with us last year, would be team chemistry and that has not been a problem at all,” Walls told the Times of Malta.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...