wamo is business account provider, dedicated to supporting the growth and success of businesses. Today, wamo, your financial partner in business success, is thrilled to announce enhancements to our business accounts that are designed to accelerate your growth journey. With a commitment to putting you first, wamo introduces features that redefine convenience, savings, and seamless financial management.

Maximise savings and rewards

wamo understands the value of every penny in your business. That's why wamo is introducing Annual Plans, empowering you to save more while enjoying our services. Switch to an annual plan today and receive an exclusive 20% discount. With our Grow and Scale plans, you can earn up to 1% cashback on all your spendings, reaffirming our dedication to providing unbeatable value for your investment in wamo.

Effortless accounting – Xero integration

wamo is revolutionizing financial management with seamless integration with Xero. Say farewell to manual tasks and embrace simplified accounting. As a special offer, all new wamo business accounts receive a six-month free subscription to Xero. What's more, pay your Xero subscription fees with a wamo debit card, and enjoy a 100% cashback for the next six months.

Existing wamo users are not left behind. Effortlessly upgrade to our annual plans and integrate Xero to receive a 100% cashback on six months of subscription fees when paid with a wamo debit card. It's a hassle-free opportunity to streamline your financial processes and enjoy significant savings.

Diversify your investment portfolio

As part of our commitment to providing a holistic financial ecosystem, wamo proudly introduces the Exchange feature. Seamlessly trade between EURO and GBP currency pairs through our user-friendly web and mobile applications. Enjoy competitive rates across the spot markets with zero fees and no transaction costs. Exchange without limits and diversify your investment portfolio effortlessly.

These new features underscore our commitment to providing businesses with powerful tools to thrive in today's dynamic landscape. From annual plans offering substantial savings to simplified accounting with Xero integration and hassle-free currency exchange, wamo is your partner in success.

Discover the possibilities, unlock growth, and experience the wamo difference today.