Sliema Wanderers have secured an agreement with a Spanish football agency that will see the Premier League club give a more primary role to the young talented players that came through the club’s nursery.

The agreement was spearheaded by the club’s new technical director Gaetano Farrugio along with sporting director Alex Muscat and general manager Andrea Zammit Tabona with president Keith Perry at the helm of the initiative.

President Perry is understood to be keen to maximise the potential of the young players that came through the club's youth nursery and is determined to help them make a move abroad.

To reach this goal, the Wanderers have agreed a three-year deal with a Spanish football agency, which is led by Carlos Pizzi, a former administrative member of a number of big clubs such as Parma, Swiss side Lugano and Argentine giants Boca Juniors, who will be promoting several young Sliema Wanderers in a bid to help them secure a move to a more lucrative championship across Europe.

In this initiative, the Wanderers will also be working with Enzo Raiola, the cousin of football agent Mino Raiola, who will also be evaluating the talent in the Sliema squad and with the contacts he boasts across Europe he will also try and take some Maltese players to join foreign clubs.

Raiola in fact is expected to arrive in Malta in the coming weeks to have a look first hand at a number of young Maltese players in the Sliema squad such as defenders defenders Kurt Shaw and Alex Satariano, midfielder Michele Sansone and goalkeeper Jake Galea just to name a few.

On the other hand, the Wanderers are also looking to bolster their squad for the new season and in the coming days they are awaiting the arrival of a top Chile player who has represented his country at international level.

The Wanderers are also hopeful of adding to their squad three Brazilian players as they look to put behind them a disappointing season which saw them unexpectedly battle against relegation.