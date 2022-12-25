Three weeks ago, we had a son. We had dreams and plans for his future. Today, our son is dead. If our country fails to protect her people and children from shoddy building regulations and a greedy construction industry, then Malta has failed.

I normally like to keep things light and festive at Christmastime but I’m breaking with tradition this year. This article is for Jean Paul Sofia’s parents and everyone who has lost a child or a loved one and has been left behind to navigate the devastating, soulless journey.

Grief is not seasonal, it’s life-changing and never-ending. It is something you will battle every day for the rest of your life. But days like today are probably much harder and lonelier for grieving parents, particularly those who have lost a child in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

On December 4, I woke up in a funk. A 16-hour operation sifting the rubble and debris of a collapsed building site had finally yielded the inevitable: the lifeless body of 20-year-old Jean Paul Sofia. And the nation was still reeling from the brutal murder of Bernice Cassar, who, barely a week before, had been murdered in Kordin by a gunshot to the face. Jean Paul’s was the second death to have taken place in that same industrial zone in the space of a few days.

If comparisons are odious, then comparing loss is the most odious of all. Death is always devastating for those who are left behind. Mother, daughter, father or son, there is no hierarchy of grief. Yet, I have come to realise that there is definitely a hierarchy when the public reacts.

There can be no doubt that some deaths receive far more public attention than others and catch the national mood. When someone is murdered, particularly as a response to domestic violence at the hands of an estranged partner, people sit up and pay attention. They are understandably outraged. But when someone is killed in a traffic or building ‘accident’, the absence of violence results in a corresponding absence of outrage.

I may be alone here but I am always more exercised by the latter. Maybe I want to compensate – to care more than the rest and restore some balance. Or maybe it is because I strongly believe that if someone has resolved to kill you, it’s only a matter of time and no system, no matter how robust and watertight, can realistically protect you. Conversely, death arising from gross negligence is no accident – it is foreseeable and, therefore, preventable. Insouciance and carelessness, especially in professionals, need to be strongly challenged.

And it gets more personal. I too have a son, only slightly older than Sofia. I am emotionally invested but not to the extent that my judgement is clouded.

Your only son, the son you may have struggled to conceive, the son you taught to look left, right and left again before crossing the street, whose hand you held for as long as you realistically could. The son of whom you were fiercely protective, who gave you a sense of purpose. The son who was trying his best to make an honest living doing a job you may even have encouraged him to take on. The son you lived for (and would have died for), whose life was just beginning. The son who left home for work and never returned.

You hear that a building has collapsed in Kordin. Dread and despair kick in and you instinctively know, as only a parent would, that your son is in danger. You call your son’s mobile phone: it’s dead. Your messages have not been delivered. Panic and hysteria.

You receive the dreaded call. Your worst fears are confirmed.

Hours later, your son’s lifeless body is found. Mutilated. You are still able to recall giving birth to him all those years ago and the vow you made always to protect him.

You did your best: your country did not.

As far back (and long overdue) as 2019, the government promised a licensing regime for contractors. This has not materialised. But what has emerged is that projects in industrial areas are exempt from full planning permission, with only a development notification order, a form of expedited planning permit, deemed necessary.

In this particular case, the PA approved a DNO to add a third and fourth floor to the existing structure. And if that isn’t enough, the architect responsible for this project also oversaw projects at the Planning Authority, the Environment and Resources Authority and Infrastructure Malta. Conflict of interest?

The whole thing is sickening. My gut reaction (almost literally) is that things will only change when the son or daughter of a minister, architect, contractor or PA officer or chairperson ends up buried under the rubble of a collapsed building. That’s another hierarchy.

At the same time that this national tragedy was unfolding, I watched Till – the biographical film about Mamie Till Mobley, a mother turned activist who fought for justice after the lynching of her 14-year-old son Emmett Till in 1955. These lines resonated for days afterwards:

“One month ago, I had a nice apartment in Chicago. I had a good job. I had a son. When something happened to the negroes in the South, I said, well that’s their business, not mine. Now I know how wrong I was. The lynching of my son has shown me that what happens to any of us, anywhere in the world, had better be the business of us all.”

Comparing Malta in 2022 with Mississippi in 1955 might be a bit of a stretch but it isn’t very different for those who have lost children or loved ones as a direct result of a government (and, yes, a justice system) that stood idly by while the construction industry made hay.

Sofia’s dead body has got to mean something to Malta’s government and her justice system. To us all. It is everyone’s business.