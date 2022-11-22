For many people, taking a vacation is about pausing the responsibilities and stress of everyday life and finding the opportunity to unwind. For others, travel is about adventure and exploring new places. Whichever type of traveller you might be, there are ways that you can improve your trips to make them extra memorable and enjoyable. Of course, your preferences will vary, and you may want to change up your vacation purpose each time you venture out of town. These suggestions will hopefully give you some inspiration for your next few trips.

Absorb the history

If you are struggling to think of where to start your journey, a great way to focus your efforts is to identify areas of historical interest in the area. It can be a fantastic way to get your bearings in a new place by learning about its past. For example, Stonehenge in England is a fascinating historical site full of mystery and beauty due its ancient origins. You could also visit places of geological interest, such as Uluru in Australia, the Giant's Causeway in Northern Ireland, the Grand Canyon in Arizona, or the Stone Forest in China. By hinging your trip on various historical sites, you can absorb the wonder of the country around you and make lasting memories.

Follow the culture

Visiting a museum or an art gallery isn't to everyone's taste. However, even if you aren't usually interested in looking at paintings or ancient artifacts, it can be a great way to structure your journey. Take your time to walk around and notice the differences in culture that are apparent even on an ordinary road. Spot the similarities and differences to your hometown in how the buildings look, how the people behave and how the streets are arranged. Taking in the culture of a new place can help to broaden your worldview and make you appreciate your home even more. Alternatively, you may be so charmed by the local culture that you consider moving there.

Let your taste buds guide you

For those who are not so keen on galleries or historical sites, another way to plan your trip could be to locate hotspots for delicious food and drink. Plan each day of your trip around visiting the most highly recommended cafes and restaurants so that you can take in the local culture through its cuisine. Ask people who live in the area where they like to eat and look for places off the beaten track. You are likely to enjoy a memorable experience when you discover a hidden gem during your vacation.

Pretend to be local

When you decide to approach your trip as someone who is already familiar with the surroundings, you can enjoy a greater sense of calm and relaxation. Pretending to be local can give you a different outlook on the place and help you make different kinds of memories. Of course, there is no right or wrong way to enjoy your vacation and following your gut is usually best.

Steve Conway is a passionate traveller who explores the globe in pursuit of adventure, sun-soaked beaches and azure waters.