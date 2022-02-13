53 UK universities will join the British Council’s Europe-wide virtual higher education fair – Study UK: Meet the universities. From February 14-25, students from Malta can explore a wide range of world-class courses for undergraduates and postgraduates.

This year, undergraduate and postgraduate students will be able to engage with top universities from across the United Kingdom – including five of the UK’s top 10 and two in the world top 20 university rankings (Guardian’s University Ranking 2021, Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2021), and two-thirds of the members of the renowned ‘Russell Group’ of leading research universities.

Study UK: The essentials is a free online event for students from European countries who want to study in the UK. This is a fantastic chance to get the latest and most important news and advice about everything from filling in an application to getting a student visa to starting out as a UK student.

Who can join this event?

The event is suitable for European students of all levels, particularly students who are looking for advice to finalise and submit their application and get started in the UK. You might be:

Applying for your first bachelor’s degree – or exploring master’s or postgraduate

A seasoned traveller – or it’s your first time abroad

You’ve got your application sorted – or you’ve no idea where to start.

Study UK: The essentials is your chance to get the information needed, directly from students, universities and British Council experts, at the click of a button.

What do previous students say?

“The British Council made the entire process of starting this new chapter and studying in the UK a lot more straightforward. Through their professional guidance and expertise knowledge, I was able to enrol in an MBA programme at the Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge.

“This life-changing decision is one which I encourage all others to take if you’re aspiring for a greater purpose in life. With enough dedication and optimistic thinking, you will certainly get closer to achieving your desired lifestyle and career objectives.” Andrew Critien

“My first bit of advice would be to look at all universities to see if they offer the course that is right for you. I studied, and now practice, in a very niche area of law, and so I needed to find the right university with the right lectures and academics for the subjects I wanted”. Jeanine Rizzo

How do I take part?

The event is fully online, and it runs from Monday, February 14 to Friday, February 25, 2022.

How do I register?

Register here.

The platform is part of the British Council’s Study UK campaign in Europe, working with university partners to promote study in the UK and provide clear, reliable information to prospective students and their families. The event will give students direct contact with leading UK universities.

In addition to signing up for live webinars, students from EU and EEA countries can schedule individual online meetings with advisors from UK universities. Registration to the platform is open and free of charge. Many of the participating universities will be sharing their latest scholarships and funding offers available to European students. Registration to the platform allows students to browse profiles of the universities and watch all webinar sessions from the October Study UK: The essentials event about applying to, moving to and studying at a UK university.