You need (serves four)

8 small chicken drumsticks

1 teaspoon each smoked paprika, dried thyme, cumin, cayenne pepper, salt, black pepper

100g of Benna Ġbejna Moxxa

4 Benna Ġbejniet Sagħtar u Kosbor (crumbled)

2 red bell peppers (sliced)

250ml chicken stock

200ml coconut milk

2 tablespoons Benna unsalted butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

6 garlic cloves (grated)

1 teaspoon dried oregano and dried thyme

Serve with some mashed potatoes, rice or couscous.

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C/Gas Mark 6/180°C fan oven.

Combine the smoked paprika, dried thyme, cumin, cayenne pepper, salt, black pepper and rub these spices into the chicken drumsticks on all sides.

Heat the butter and the olive oil in a large skillet/frying pan over medium-high heat. Add the spiced drumsticks and sear them for a couple of minutes on both sides until they colour a bit. Remove the drumsticks from the skillet/frying pan and transfer them onto a plate.

In the same skillet/frying pan, add the garlic and sliced peppers. Cook them over low heat for three minutes and then stir in the dried thyme and dried oregano. Add the chicken stock and bring to a boil. Stir in the Ġbejniet Sagħtar u Kosbor, Ġbejna Moxxa and the coconut milk. Check for seasoning and adjust accordingly.

Return the chicken drumsticks to the skillet/frying pan. Place the skillet in the oven (or if using a frying pan, gently pour the chicken and liquid into a roasting dish) and roast everything until completely cooked through, about 30 to 40 minutes. Larger drumsticks require more cooking time.

Take out of the oven and serve with some mashed potatoes, rice or couscous.