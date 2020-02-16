Much is being said about the role of the Opposition and the need to have a strong opposition to the government for the sake of a well-functioning democracy. I strongly believe that rather than a strong Opposition, what is really missing in our country is a constructive one – an Opposition that can play an active role and give a positive contribution to the changes our country shall be implementing in the near future.

It is a fact that, during the past years, our government has faced quite a strong opposition. The media, as the fourth pillar of democracy, has been very effective in scrutinising the executive. A Labour government has also implemented changes to strengthen the role of the media in society by removing criminal libel, among various other changes.

Interest groups and civil society have also taken a strong stand in opposing the government on issues they didn’t agree with or they believed should have been tackled differently. While I don’t agree with every stand they took – and most of the time I think they could have chosen different avenues to voice their opinion – it is an indisputable fact that they proved to be strong opposition to the government.

It is exactly because of this that what our country really needs is an Opposition that the government can genuinely discuss and communicate with. This definitely was not the case for the past two and a half years, as the Opposition did not manage to maintain a coherent position on most of the issues we faced as a country. In fact, if you look back, all you can remember is an ineffective Opposition which kept flip-flopping on some of the country’s major issues.

Take the Gozo tunnel project as an example. One day the Opposition leader is voting in favour of it in Parliament whereas the next day he is saying he still needs to think about it and the PN still does not support the project.

It is almost impossible to discuss any major issue with them as they all have different opinions

This is the same Opposition that wants a two-thirds majority in Parliament to appoint a police commissioner instead of a proposal which provides for a public call where the role of politicians is diminished and not increased. One must also point out that in a matter of months, the PN changed its proposal three times as it still could not take a decision.

Given all this, can you blame the electorate for not believing in the Opposition?

The lack of leadership provided by Adrian Delia and the obstacles deliberately put forward by other factions within the party led to a situation where society cannot figure out where the Nationalist Party stands on various (and might I add, crucial) issues. This is a serious problem for our country.

The government is adamant on implementing reforms which will strengthen our democratic system. In order to modernise our institutions, we have to implement the promises made in our electoral manifesto and enact into law the international recommendations our country has been given.

There will be instances when we will need the two-thirds majority in Parliament.

However, we find ourselves in a situation where we cannot assume that what is agreed upon by the Opposition leader reflects the real stand of the Opposition as a whole. There are so many factions within the PN that it is almost impossible to discuss any major issue with them as they all have different opinions and cannot seem to rally behind an agreed common position.

I will not give any advice to the Nationalist Party as, after all, it is not my place. However, I must note that the situation the PN finds itself in is quite simply a result of its own arrogance and sense of entitlement which has characterised the PN for too many years. It is also the result of a group of people who since 2013 have still not accepted the resounding verdict of the people. Even if the electorate has made its voice heard, over and over again.

While the Nationalist Party is trying to clean up its own mess, as a country we can keep moving forward because of the strong leadership this government is offering. Try as it might, the Opposition will continue with its best efforts to hinder the country’s progress, to divert attention from its troubles and hopelessly try to be considered an alternative government.

Nevertheless, the Maltese people know that the Opposition has wasted many chances to rebuild itself into a political force of positive change. In light of all this, as a Labour government, it is our responsibility to implement our electoral manifesto and improve on what we have already achieved.

I am certain that as we have done in the past, we will once again rise to the occasion and deliver on our promises. Malta can count on us.

Byron Camilleri is Minister for Home Affairs, Law Enforcement and National Security.