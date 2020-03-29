The Ministry for Health has called on property owners to offer accommodation to healthcare professionals 'free of charge or at a cost' in Malta and Gozo.

The properties will be temporarily used by professionals who opt not to return to their family home after work due to being exposed to Covid-19, so as not to put their families at risk.

Accommodation may be in the form of self–catering apartments or hotels which offer kitchenettes within the premises. The accommodation should also have a washing machine or the possibility for laundry services.

Apartments/rooms should preferably be comprised of single-bedded rooms, although twin and triple rooms will also be considered, the ministry said in a Facebook post.

Proposals including the details of location, number of beds available and details of contact person are to be forwarded to rita.tirchett@gov.mt.