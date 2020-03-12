A group of NGOs are calling on those interested in volunteering to help operate the coronavirus helpline.

The Malta Health Network, made up of several organisations, said that the volunteers’ main duties would be taking calls.

Training will be provided to those who sign up.

The 111 helpline, which has been inundated with calls from those with concerns since the first COVID-19 case was reported on Saturday, is coordinated by the Department of Health Promotion and Disease Prevention.

On Thursday, a 29-year-old-man and a 26-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus in Malta, becoming the eighth and ninth COVID-19 cases on the island.

A day before, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that travel between Malta and Switzerland, Germany, France and Spain would be banned. On Monday, all travel to Italy was also stopped.

Meanwhile the government has also introduced mandatory quarantine for those travelling from the high-risk areas.

Anyone interested in volunteering can fill in this form to be contacted.