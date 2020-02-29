If you sing with the voice of an angel, you can now audition to do so for the Pope.

The local church will be holding auditions next month to select a choir which will sing for Pope Francis when he visits Malta in May.

The choir, which will feature children and adult members, will be led by maestro Christopher Muscat and will perform at the Granaries in Floriana on Sunday, May 31.

Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Malta and Gozo on that day for a brief trip based on the theme of Catholic hospitality. The Pope, who has asked to meet with migrants during his visit to Malta, has urged Catholics to greet strangers fleeing war, poverty or persecution with the same kindness the Maltese showed St Paul.

There will be two sets of auditions to join the choir.

Children aged nine to 14 will audition on the afternoon of Friday, March 13 and the morning of Saturday, March 14.

Children older than 15 and adults will audition on the afternoon of Friday, March 20 and morning of Saturday, March 21.

Auditions will be held at the Curia in Floriana.

To apply to join the choir, fill in the online form.