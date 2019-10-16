The Island Sanctuary in Marsaxlokk is currently on a mission to encourage the adoption of senior dogs.

“Unfortunately, when people visit the dog shelter, they always ask for puppies or young dogs. So, our elderly ones tend to remain at the sanctuary,” volunteer Gloria Bugeja, who has been working with the dogs at the shelter for the past 21 years, says.

Most people want to bring up a dog from when it is a puppy or are afraid that they would not enjoy a senior dog for too long after they adopt it and take it home.

“However, there is never a guarantee that a young dog will live longer than a mature one,” she points out.

The volunteer, who also organises fundraising activities for the sanctuary from time to time and helps out with public relations, says it is actually easier for mature dogs to settle down, as these are normally already house-trained and their character fully shaped.

“We know exactly what type of homes these dogs would be happy in. It is amazing to watch a mature dog crazily playing with a ball, be cuddled and fussed over or simply wishing to belong.”

She experienced this first hand when she adopted a 10-year-old dog she knew would only survive for three weeks.

During that time, she pampered the dog as much as possible, giving him the best food and attention.

“I felt so relieved that the last three weeks of his life were the happiest times. Even though the dog you will adopt may live for a short time after you take it home, the fact that you give them tender loving care fills you with good vibes.”

By way of example, Bugeja points to a 10-year-old resident dog named Juliet that is currently up for adoption. A friendly dog, she loves to cuddle up with soft toys, is house-trained, enjoys playing fetch and going for walks. Even though she suffers from arthritis, as long as she takes her medication, she can carry on with a normal life.

The sanctuary takes care of 70 to 90 dogs. About 25 puppies and 22 adult dogs are adopted each year – which is quite a good number, considering that the sanctuary mostly takes in senior dogs. Five volunteers work on two shifts throughout the day.

The morning shift starts early. On arrival, all the sanctuary’s pens are checked to ensure that all dogs are up and well. A volunteer based in the kitchen sees to the washing of dishes, preparing of food and any other chores.

Other volunteers distribute medication to those dogs that need it. Some need to be hand-fed while other dogs are taken out on their exercise runs, depending on how they get along together.

At about 1.30pm, the second shift of volunteers arrives. This is the time when the dogs get their quality time.

“Each dog is cuddled, some enjoy being brushed, while others love to play. It all depends on their character. Each volunteer knows precisely what the dogs prefer,” Bugeja notes.

Rooms, beds and dog bowls are cleaned and prepared. Medication is also given at this time to dogs that would have undergone surgery, to elderly dogs and other dogs that need it. At the end of the day the pens are checked to ensure that all is well.

Before and after: Maggie who was skin and bones when she was found near the sanctuary, and now a picture of health.

When people visit the sanctuary prior to adoption, volunteers first get to know the family’s lifestyle.

“We do not home a dog under five years if the adoptive family works eight hours a day. If the person is of age but still lives with their parents, then these have to come to the sanctuary to give their consent. The dog is then taken out on two different occasions and also gets to spend a day at home with his adoptive family. A contract is then filled and signed by both parties,” Bugeja says.

Volunteers have witnessed many a harrowing experience, such as when a dog named Maggie was found near the sanctuary and could only move her black eyes, “which prominently stood out against her beige fur. Poor girl, she was skin and bones, with maggots coming out of her many sores”, Bugeja remarks.

“We started treatment, in the hope that she would survive, as she had to be helped with eating and drinking. We also helped her with physiotherapy to strengthen her muscles. You can imagine our joy when, after a few weeks, we could see the first signs of progress. She started wagging her tail and from then on she never looked back until she found her forever home”.

Bugeja also recalls that day when they got a call about a dog that had been shot close to the sanctuary.

“We immediately left to go and look for the dog to take him in. We found him in a terrible state, with his ear split in half by pellets, full of blood and bullet wounds all over his body. He was such a good-natured dog. Although he was in a lot of pain, he allowed us to continue medicating him after surgery. After a long process, he healed perfectly well and now he is happy in a loving home, enjoys playing ball and loves the sea.”

Also part of Bugeja’s family is a dog named Lucky, which she adopted from the sanctuary, and a 20-year-old cat called Micio. She also feeds four stray cats at home in her front garden and another eight next to the old Trade Fair grounds.

After being a mother and housewife for a good number of years, Bugeja wished to get out of the house and do something different.

“This adventure I embarked on is where God wanted me to be,” she says.