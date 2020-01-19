Since moving to the St Patrick’s residential home in Sliema six years ago, Jacob* has recovered on all fronts, including physically and academically, but his plans to fly the nest have been delayed as rent prices continue to soar.

The 16-year-old is pursuing his studies and plans on graduating and obtaining a driving licence in the coming years but is scared that he will “get stuck” after years of hard work because of sky-high rents.

He was speaking to The Sunday Times of Malta as the Salesians of Don Bosco, who run the residential home, appeal for accommodation at reasonable prices.

In the past, residents would have had to leave the home when they turned 16, but around five years ago, the Salesians launched a semi-independent care plan for those aged over 18 who would otherwise have nowhere to go.

Jacob, who is approaching that age, spent his first two years at St Patrick’s hoping he would return to his biological family, until he realised that his former home environment was unhealthy.

He eventually grew to love the residential home and insists that he never feels ashamed to say he has been brought up at St Patrick’s. Apart from recovering physically and maturing as a person, the stable environment at St Patrick’s has helped him advance academically.

He has gone from never completing his homework at his biological home to enrolling for a post-secondary diploma. In the meantime, despite his young age, Jacob has managed to save up enough money for a high-end camera that will help him with his studies, and eventually, his career.

Jacob is one of the adolescents at St Patrick’s home who, after years of instability, settle down and strive to either continue their studies or become gainfully employed, as they slowly gain independence.

While still under the guidance of carers, each one of the young men benefitting from the semi-independent service need to contribute towards the daily expenses and prepare their own meals, among others.

‘Carers taught me to save money’

One of the very first things that 18-year-old Darrin* did when reaching employable age was to go to the bank with Fr Eric Cachia to open a savings account.

“I started off with a part-time job and moved on to full-time employment, but from the very beginning, the carers showed me how to save money and budget expenses.”

Darrin spent the first years of his life with his biological parents or other relatives until he was entrusted with the Salesians under a care order.

He too recalls the shock of finding himself living with strangers in a completely new environment. The 18-year-old admits that the first couple of years were not easy and progress was slow.

But once he settled down, he started working on gaining his independence. Knowing he will not end up homeless when turning 16 encouraged him to focus on finding a job and saving money.

He cannot move back with relatives and had initially set a December 2019 deadline to move into his own place, but the high prices made it impossible for him to rent a place.

This setback has motivated 15-year-old housemate Ian* into saving up for when he himself eventually moves out. A turbulent past has seen the teenager wise up at a very young age, eager to learn budgeting and management skills.

Despite already being equipped with such skills, he believes that the hospitality provided by the Salesians, who would be able to host him for a few more years, would allow him enough time and peace of mind to focus on securing a stable job while saving up for decent lodgings.

The Salesians run three other residences: Dar Osanna Pia, Dar Mamma Margherita and Dar Marvelli where they host young men who would otherwise end up homeless due to a dysfunctional family or some other trauma until alternative accommodation can be found at a reasonable price.

However, the houses are full, and the Salesians are appealing for accommodation at reasonable rent.

Anyone who can help with accommodation can get in touch on rector@spmalta.org or 2133 0238.

*Names have been changed