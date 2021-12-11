A British man caught living in hiding in Malta and then extradited to the UK was on Friday handed a life sentence for his involvement in a brutal 2003 torture and killing.

Christopher Guest More, 43, who spent time on Europe’s ‘most wanted’ list, was arrested in Malta in 2019 after almost 16 years on the run.

A video of More's extradition had been released by the Maltese police.

He was one of four men involved in the torture and killing of father-of-two Brian Waters over a drug debt in Cheshire, UK, in 2003.

The gruesome murder took place in an illegal cannabis farm, where Waters was stapled, beaten, and submerged in a tank full of water for hours before he died.

Torture chamber: UK prosecutors showed jurors photos of the room where Brian Waters was tortured and killed.

UK prosecutors told the court how he had been beaten to death in front of his two adult children, who were forced to watch the murder at gunpoint.

More was arrested in 2019 in Malta, where he was living under a false name.

A driving license issued to More in Malta under a fake name was exhibited in the UK courts.

On Friday he was jailed for life with a minimum term of 24 years at Chester Crown Court.

More had faced two retrials over charges of murdering Waters and conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm to Suleman Razak, who worked at the cannabis farm.

Three other men are all serving life sentences.

In 2019, a Valletta court had ordered his extradition after his legal team had unsuccessfully claimed their client’s fundamental human rights would be breached if he was sent to the UK.

More had described himself as an undercover journalist and was known to have links to Spain, Malta and South America.

He was posing as a businessman and boat captain in Malta.