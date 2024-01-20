A man who was wanted by police after he breached his bail conditions, was arrested and caught with possession of cocaine and heroin on Saturday afternoon.

Charlot Farrugia, a 39-year-old from Santa Luċija, landed in legal hot water after officers tracked him down and caught him with cocaine and heroin.

He was charged with breaching his bail conditions and charged with possession of cocaine and heroin in circumstances denoting it was not for his personal use.

He breached bail conditions imposed in a separate legal case and being a recidivist.

Prosecutors asked the court, presided by magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, to order that a €10,000 deposit he paid as part of bail conditions in another case be seized from him.

Farrugia's defence lawyers did not request bail at this stage and the accused was remanded in custody.

The defendant was represented by lawyers Francesca Zarb and Franco Debono. Inspectors Alfred Mangion and Saviour Baldacchino prosecuted.