If you frequently travel by bus, why not make some extra cash while also helping make Malta’s transport service more efficient?

Malta Public Transport is looking for mystery shoppers who can work flexible, part-time hours and fill in regular surveys about their bus commutes.

“Every time you travel by bus, you will be required to fill in a survey on your tablet or a smartphone and send it to us within a limited timeframe. The ideal candidate should be responsible, able to work on own initiative and able to keep up with deadlines,” an advert posted by the company reads.

A spokeswoman explained that Malta Public Transport had been using mystery shoppers for the past four years – to ensure that standards are maintained.



The mystery shoppers' identity is kept anonymous. They are engaged on a three-month basis and are required to fill in a checklist through the survey that seeks to monitor the level of service across all consumer areas – from the accessibility and accuracy of the website and the Tallinja app, to the state of bus stops, the efficiency of the call centre and the conditions on the buses – such as whether the air condition is working and the level of cleanliness.

“We use the feedback to continuously improve our service across the board,” the spokeswoman said adding that, apart from mystery shoppers, Malta Public Transport also carried out regular focus groups and surveys.

So next time you are on a bus and see someone tapping away at their tablet or smartphone… there might be a little bit of mystery there.