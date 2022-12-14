Over 11,000 students currently lack the resources to keep up with modern digital learning, a survey found, which is why an NGO is asking the public to donate their old laptops and devices.

With Christmas around the corner, the Malta Trust Foundation is looking to collect second-hand laptops, computers and tablet devices.

The campaign, ‘Your Device Your Right’, aims at introducing the necessary for students to keep up with learning in an internet-driven world.

The scheme started in October 2021 and has so far helped roughly 200 students acquire the technology they desperately need but simply cannot afford.

“The kids were absolutely delighted,” foundation volunteer Anne McKenna said.

But the foundation is struggling to obtain second-hand devices to meet the growing demand. When someone is ready to discard their old laptop, computer or tablet, they can instead contact the foundation and donate it to their cause.

Whether the device is a year old or 10, the foundation is ready to take the old gadgets as their in-house team of IT experts refurbish each item and install child-protection software to ensure it can be used by young students.

'Small gesture for donor, but a big task for organisation'

“It’s a small gesture for the donor but it’s a big task for the organisation,” said McKenna.

“Don’t forget the environmental impact,” she said, highlighting the reduction in electronic waste as devices are repurposed and reused.

Currently, around 300 pupils at various scholastic stages are on the waiting list for one of these precious appliances, each one referred to the foundation by a professional social worker or by their head of school. And the number is only growing.

A recent survey conducted by MISCO established that around 11,000 people are struggling to keep up with their online studies as they do not own a device.

Students of all ages can form part of the scheme, which includes those studying at university level; however those who aren’t receiving devices or funds (such as stipend) from the government are prioritised.

Those who wish to donate one of their devices can e-mail the foundation at info@maltatrustfoundation.org.