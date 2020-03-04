If you are a local artist, your work could feature at the Marsa junction by the end of the year.

Infrastructure Malta is calling on artists, architects and designers to come up with large-scale artworks to embellish four pedestrian and landscaped areas around the seven flyovers.

One of the works will be placed over a 10-metre circular reflective pool.

Through its call for proposals, in collaboration with Spazju Kreattiv, the agency will incorporate the monuments in ‘green areas’ between Aldo Moro Road and the Addolorata Cemetery.

The agency has promised that the €70 million project to upgrade the busiest junction of the local road network will include landscaped areas with trees and plants around car and bus lanes, footpaths and cycle lanes.

It is estimated that more than 100,000 road users use this junction every day.

The artwork that IM is calling for must be between four and five metres high, with a base diameter of four-and-a-half metres.

Participants are expected to propose permanent public artwork made of long-lasting materials that can withstand outdoor conditions, with the cost not exceeding €50,000.

Up to four will be selected in June and will be installed on site by the agency by the end of the year.

Successful proposals that are not selected for the Marsa junction can be considered for landscaped areas of other IM projects.

Apart from providing the funding to produce the artwork within six months, IM will also prepare sites in Marsa, including the surrounding landscaping, footpaths and lighting.

More information can be downloaded from www.infrastructuremalta.com and www.spazjukreattiv.org or by email on MJPpublicart@infrastructuremalta.com

A meeting and site visit for prospective participants will be held March 14.

The deadline for submission of proposals is April 27.