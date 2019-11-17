Remembrance Day was commemorated last Sunday with the laying of wreaths at the foot of the war monument in Independence Square, Victoria. Participating in the event were the Armed Forces of Malta, the Police Force and the Victoria and Xagħra Scout Groups. October 10 also marked 101 years since the end of World War I. The ceremony, led by Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana, included messages by Joe Tanti and Joanna White, the recitation of Poppies by Rużar Briffa, an excerpt from the Gospel by Br Etienne Gilson, OFM, Conv. and bidding prayers by Mr Tanti and Judith Pugh of the Anglican Church. Linda Henry and Prue Sutton read poems in English.