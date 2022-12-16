A few weeks ago, the world’s governments met in Egypt to discuss climate change. A deal was eventually agreed to. There were some who hailed it a great step forward and others who claimed that it did not go far enough. The UN’s environment chief was quoted saying that “we are at war with nature” and must “make peace”.

The news this week is that scientists in the United States have managed to achieve what has been called “nuclear fusion”. This is a process that does not rely on fossil fuels or produce damaging greenhouse emissions. It could actually produce limitless supplies of clean energy.

However, this is just one aspect of the damage being done to the environment. There are still issues such as land use change, overexploitation, pollution and the spread of invasive species.

The Egypt meeting reached one important conclusion – the setting up of a global fund for “loss and damage”, providing financial assistance to poor nations stricken by climate disaster.

On the other hand, the national plans that countries had submitted on cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 were not enough to meet the key objective of limiting global temperature rises to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, in line with scientific advice.

The truth is that there are too many diverse and conflicting economic interests. Some countries, especially the oil producing countries, have no interest in curtailing the exploitation of fossil fuels because their economy is totally dependent on this activity. There are other countries that are seeking to continue with their industrialisation programme as they say that is how they can guarantee economic well-being for their population.

Our economy will also suffer severe disruption from climate change and the degradation of the environment

So although there may be a near consensus that climate change and environmental degradation will cause a severe disruption to the global economy (climate change deniers are becoming increasingly scarce), very few are as yet willing to pay the price to safeguard nature. There is not yet the conviction that our planet belongs to no one. We have inherited it from our forefathers and will bequeath it to future generations.

We have a situation where African countries, which are the least responsible for the global climate crisis, face seeing their GDP growth rate fall by up to 64% by the end of the century. We cannot allow such an injustice to occur. Moreover, we need to keep in mind that such a development would make migration flows unsustainable.

A study has shown that the countries making up the African continent account for 15% of the world’s population but contribute less than 4% of the CO 2 emissions. In contrast, China produces 27%, the US produces 15% and the EU produces 17%. Yet Africa is the continent most affected by climatic changes, such as rising sea levels and melting glaciers, as well as increasingly extreme weather events such as drought, wildfires, floods and heatwaves.

Eventually not only Africa will be the great loser, but all of us. Even Malta cannot consider itself oblivious to all this. Our economy will also suffer severe disruption from climate change and the degradation of the environment. This is why we all need to contribute to make peace with nature.