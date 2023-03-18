Experienced war journalist and documentary film-maker Kamal Redouani will be in Malta next week to participate in three events being held in celebration of Francophonie Week 2023.

The two documentary screenings and book signing have been organised by the French Embassy in collaboration with Alliance Francaise de Malte-Méditerranée.

The first event, to be held on Tuesday, March 21, is a screening of Redouani's film Libya, who is sowing chaos? followed by a Q&A with the director.

The screening will be held at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta and begins at 7.30 pm.

The event will be held in English and attendance is free, however, tickets must be booked through kreattivita.org to secure a place.

The second event will be a viewing of Syria, women in war, which will be screened on Wednesday, March 22, at the Arts Lecture Theatre in the Old Humanities Building at the University of Malta campus in Msida at 7 pm. It will be followed by a Q&A with Redouani.

The documentary won the Golden Nymph at the Monte Carlo Television Festival and was awarded the best full-length documentary film at the Montreal Independent Film Festival in 2022.

The event will take place in English and attendance is free.

On Thursday, March 23, Redouani will be holding a book signing session for his book The New Dogs of War. This will be followed by a discussion about his investigation into the emergence of mercenaries in current conflicts, including in Libya and Ukraine.

The event, which will be held in French, is taking place at 6 pm at the Valletta Design Cluster. Entry is free.

Redouani is a documentary film-maker and senior reporter specialising in the Arab world. He regularly collaborates with France Télévisions, Canal+ and Arte.

After interviewing jihadist leaders and witnesses of war in Iraq and Syria, he wrote his best-selling work Inside Daech.

He has produced award-winning documentaries about the surprise of violence in Libya, Syria and Iraq which are regularly screened on French television.