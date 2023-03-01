To mark a year of war against Ukraine, a public discussion with Sakharov Prize Laureates and Members of the European Parliament will be held at the University of Malta on Friday, March 3 at 10:30am.

The panel will include Oleksandra Matviychuk, human rights lawyer and Chair of the Centre for Civil Liberties and Sakharov Prize Laureate 2022, Yaroslav Bozhko, The Yellow Ribbon Civil Resistance Movement, Sakharov Prize Laureate 2022, David Casa, MEP, EPP Head of the Maltese Delegation (video message), Cyrus Engerer, MEP, Member of the EP LIBE Committee, Valentina Cassar, Senior Lecturer in International Relations, UOM, Nina Gregori, EUAA Executive Director and Inna Honcharuk-Plikhivska, a Ukrainian journalist currently based in Malta.

The discussion will be moderated by Professor Anna Khakee, Associate Professor in International Relations at the University of Malta. This event is being organised by the European Parliament Office in Malta in cooperation with the Department of International Relations at the University of Malta. A short reception will be offered at noon. The event is open to the public.

The public discussion will be held at Lecture Theatre II. Click here to register.