England made a confident start to their World Cup qualifying campaign as James Ward-Prowse and Ollie Watkins scored their first international goals in Thursday’s 5-0 win against San Marino.

Gareth Southgate’s side raced into a three-goal lead before half-time at Wembley in their opening Group I fixture.

Southampton midfielder Ward-Prowse started the scoring before Dominic Calvert-Lewin and stand-in captain Raheem Sterling netted against the out-classed minnows.

