A warden was given a suspended jail term on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to stealing almost €500 worth of fuel to the detriment of his employer.

Malcolm Gilford, 25, from Żurrieq, admitted to having used a fuel button belonging to the Law Enforcement Services Authority (LESA) which had been misplaced.

Inspector Robert Vella told the court the police received a report about the theft of fuel from a misplaced fuel button key which used to operate fuel pumps at a particular petrol station.

He said CCTV footage was used to identify the cars and even a motorcycle that were refuelled. The footage even showed a man filling up jerry cans with fuel.

The accused was arrested and cooperated with the police, immediately admitting to the theft. In court, Mr Gilford pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras warned him that he could be jailed for 16 months.

Despite this warning, he insisted on pleading guilty. The court condemned him to 18 months in jail suspended for three years. She also ordered him to pay LESA the €477 he had stolen.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri appeared for the man.