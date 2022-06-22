Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said he believes LESA officials do deserve an improvement in their work conditions, adding that talks between LESA and the General Workers Union are ongoing.

His comment came a day after Times of Malta reported how LESA wardens are taking industrial action in protest over their working conditions. They are also demanding better salaries.

The General Workers’ Union issued directives after talks with the agency made no progress.

The union told its members that despite its best efforts to “peacefully” negotiate with LESA, "they could not agree on the financial package that the wardens deserve".

Replying to journalists’ questions, Camilleri said talks between LESA officials and the GWU had been going on for a while.

"I myself met with the union last Monday, and there are proposals on the table which will be discussed further in detail,” he said.

He said he believes there should be "adequate pay and conditions" for every entity and agency under his ministry.

“There are a number of agencies and law enforcement police, and I believe everyone should have the rights and conditions equivalent to the work and responsibilities they carry out,” he said.

“I do believe that the LESA officers deserve an improvement and that is what is being offered and I look forward to further discussions in the days to come.”

He said the workers have every right to be part of a union and voice their concerns and that the ministry was obliged to push forward their proposals so that an agreement is reached between all parties.

New Marsaxlokk Community Policing Station

On Wednesday, Camilleri inaugurated the new Marsaxlokk community policing station.

He said the ministry is working on its target to extend community policing to all Malta and Gozo by 2023.

The police commissioner speaking on Wednesday.

Speaking at the press conference, Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa said the police are running community policing schemes in 75 per cent of the country.

"We will continue strengthening this service, as we see the community believe in this project, and we see the outcome of community policing, where traditional crime, such as armed robberies has decreased drastically," he said.