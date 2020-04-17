Law enforcement agency LESA is distributing medicine and other supplies to the elderly and those on quarantine during the COVID-19 crisis.

In a statement, the government said the agency had recently invested some €200,000 in a fleet of new cars which had only just arrived in Malta.



Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri was given a tour of the new vehicles during a visit to the agency’s offices on Friday.

Camilleri said the agency’s community officers were supporting the community in this difficult time for the country and thanked them for their hard work.