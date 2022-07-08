The General Workers' Union has temporarily suspended wardens' industrial action following an offer of "a much more advantageous financial package".

Last month, the union issued a directive for LESA officials not to issue traffic fines and tow away illegally parked cars among others, sparking anger among many motorists.

Wardens were told not to show up to reported road accidents in protest against working conditions, and to demand better salaries.

Earlier this week, the Malta Developers' Association complained that the industrial action has led to a situation where building development projects have had to stop because traffic cannot be diverted and roads cannot be closed.

But the GWU said in a Facebook post that as of Friday, the agency was "willing to offer a much more advantageous financial package than the one previously offered".

The union was therefore going back to the negotiating table in "good faith", temporarily suspending industrial action.

It will be evaluating the new financial package in the coming days, it said.