A proposal to convert a disused farm into a warehousing complex at Wied il-Kbir between Qormi and Luqa – which is opposed by residents and fireworks enthusiasts – is being recommended for refusal.

Located on a tract of agricultural land outside the development zone in Ħal Farruġ, the project was submitted by Raymond Zammit. It comprises the demolition of the existing structures to make way for 11 warehouses spread over an area of 18,600 square metres which is more than two football pitches.

The application is for an outline permit, meaning that even if approved the developer would have to submit more detailed plans in order to get the go-ahead to start works.

The Planning Authority board was due to decide on the outline permit application on June 5, but the sitting was postponed. Although the case officer is recommending a refusal, around 600 objectors are nonetheless concerned as this is no guarantee of the final outcome. A petition, signed by residents of Triq il-Qasam Sperimentali in Ħal Farruġ, was submitted by the Luqa council which is also objecting.

The case officer’s report notes the lack of information regarding the legality of the structures on site which is crucial to determine the scale of any future development. Furthermore, the proposal runs counter to the Rural Objectives of the Strategic Plan for Environment and Development (SPED) and such use is not allowed by the Rural Policy and Design Guidance.

Another reason for refusal cited by the case officer was the lack of information to determine the project’s infrastructural requirements, access to site, building height and visual amenity.

The developer is insisting the farm is disused but covered by building permits and the proposal will eliminate “the existing nuisance related to farming activity” for neighbouring residents at Ħal Farruġ. He is also pledging to carry out “heavy landscaping” to mitigate the development.

Meanwhile, objectors have also lobbied Nationalist MPs Clyde Puli and Ryan Callus who have echoed their concerns in parliament.

In a joint submission, residents objected to the project citing increased traffic, noise pollution, the uprooting of various trees and the destruction of arable land.

The proposal is also opposed by the St Sebastian Fireworks Factory of Qormi which in turn ‘mobilised’ other organisations involved in the feast.

Their objections stem from the fact that if this project is given the go-ahead they would have no other site from where to let off petards.