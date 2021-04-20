An application to demolish a farm and turn it into a warehouse complex outside the development zone in Luqa has been recommended for refusal ahead of a final decision meant to be taken at the end of April.

The site at Triq il-Qasam Sperimentali and Triq San Vincenz De Paola in the Ħal Farruġ area of Luqa, bordering on Wied il-Kbir, comprises some 10 tumoli of land and is being proposed for the construction of two levels of class 5A warehousing units, including a partial excavation for the construction of a water reservoir.

The application was submitted in 2018 by developer Raymond Zammit, who is currently also seeking to rezone more land for the development of a block of apartments close to the Kalkara cart ruts.

The development had attracted hundreds of representations from Luqa residents opposing the development, on the grounds that the proposal is incompatible with the nearby valley and would negatively impact the surroundings.

In its consultation on the application, the Environment Resources Authority (ERA) objected to the development, saying that industrial projects should remain within dedicated areas.

“The site is partly surrounded by adjacent built clusters with minor industrial uses. However, the proposal involves an ad hoc commitment for industrial use of ODZ land that is not zoned for such purpose,” the ERA said.

Any proposals should not go beyond agricultural use

“The development also sprawls outwards onto undeveloped agricultural land. It was further noted that the former quarry where the car park is being proposed was actually restored into arable land several years ago.

“In this regard in principle ERA does not favourably recommend the current proposal. Such industrial uses should be sited in dedicated industrial areas designated for such use.”

The PA case officer recommended the proposal for refusal on the grounds that the proposed use of the land is not permissible under current policy and fails to provide “wider environmental benefit” and lies in an area where only buildings and structures essential to the needs of agriculture can be permitted.

It adds that the proposal lacks “necessary information to enable the determination of the principle of development”.

“Consequently, further assessment in terms of building height, visual amenity, transport and infrastructure requirements could not be carried out,” it reads.

A resident who lives nearby and asked not to be named told Times of Malta that until a few years ago the site was being used to rear cattle and grow wheat, while currently the premises appears to be used as a horse stable.

He said that residents were motivated to act on fear that the development would downgrade the quality of life in the area.

“Our priority is to prevent an industrial site from being built in this residential area because it is not designated for this sort of activity,” the resident said.

“We respect that there is a farm on this site and believe that any proposals should stick to the guiding policies and not go beyond agricultural use.

“With all due respect, this is a beautiful valley, and it would be ridiculous to grant a permit of this nature.”

The resident added that there are concerns in the neighbourhood that once the land is committed to development, a change of use could be filed to have the complex used for alternative business.

“When it comes to building in ODZ it opens up a whole can of worms... today it’s one thing and tomorrow it could be another. It’s ironic that when we have genuine cases of farmers requesting a storage room we are strongarming them into refusal, but I really think that we need to be strict in these circumstances,” he said.