The blot on Karsten Warholm’s storied track landscape was a botched comeback at last year’s world championships, but the Norwegian insists that is well behind him in what is proving to be an ultra-competitive 400m hurdles.

Warholm produced one of the most memorable Olympic victories in history when hurdling to gold in Tokyo in a stunning world record of 45.94sec two years ago. To get a better understanding of that performance, just 200 athletes have bettered the time this season over 400m flat.

But the former two-time world champion was then beset by a hamstring injury and could only finish seventh at the world championships in Eugene, although he did rebound to win a second European crown in Munich a month later.

“It was tough being humiliated!” Warholm said Thursday ahead of the Diamond League meeting in Monaco.

“It was tough being at the world champs last year — good memories now, we laugh about it!

