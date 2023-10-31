As the temperature drops, an afternoon tea in a cosy setting is one of life’s great pleasures. Whether you're catching up with friends, celebrating a special occasion, or simply treating yourself, the promise of freshly brewed teas and coffees, mouth-watering sandwiches and snacks, and exquisite pastries is one that warms the heart.

So, on those days when you’re searching for a cheerful escape, head to Café 24. This ever-stylish gem set within the Marina Hotel Corinthia Beach Resort in St Julian's offers an afternoon tea experience that combines tradition with a modern twist. On those crisp autumn days when the sun is shining, you can even choose to sit out on one of the terraces, adorned with flowers and blooms or overlooking St Georges Bay. It’s a pretty setting befitting what awaits.

Begin your afternoon tea with your choice of freshly brewed tea or coffee. Tuck into delicious finger sandwiches and soft bread rolls filled with a range of fillings and spreads. And there are more savoury treats to whet your appetite with mini chicken pies and ratatouille arancini, the perfect warm bites for the autumn and winter season. Each bite is crafted with precision and care, ensuring a burst of flavours in every mouthful.

For those with a sweet tooth, Café 24 has you covered. The sweet selection features sumptuous tea pastries, prepared by an expert pastry team. Classic English scones served with fresh berries and clotted cream, chocolate truffles, French pastries, English cake, macaroons, and chocolate brownies await your indulgence.

Afternoon tea is served daily between 11am and 6pm.

To elevate your afternoon tea experience, consider adding a glass of prosecco to the proceedings. Whether it's a special celebration or simply a desire for a little extra indulgence, this bubbly addition adds a touch of effervescent joy to your time at Café 24.

To make your experience even more enjoyable, Café 24 offers the convenience of free parking at the Marina Hotel. It's a thoughtful touch that ensures your visit is entirely relaxing from start to finish.

Get ready to bask in the warmth of good company and conversation with afternoon tea at Café 24 starting at just €15.75 per person. Served daily between 11am and 6pm, it’s recommended to book ahead to ensure your preferred seating spot. Explore the menu and place your reservation by heading to afternoon tea at Marina hotel or phoning on 2370 2000.