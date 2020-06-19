May brought the meteorological spring to a close with warmer-than-average temperatures.
The Meteorological Office said air temperature ranged between a minimum of 13.3°C recorded on My 9 and a maximum of 32.3°C. The temperature peaked on May 16 as the Maltese islands experienced a warm spell that lingered for four days.
Averaging at 21.2°C, the air temperature for May exceeded the climate norm by 1.4°C. The average sea temperature was also higher than the norm, surpassing the expected 18°C by 1.8°C.
A total 286.4 hours of sunshine were recorded, with the brightest two days of the month – May 1 and 5 - each clocking up 12.6 hours of sunshine. The dullest day was May 18, during which the sun made an appearance for a brief 0.8 hours.
Having produced a total of 28mm of precipitation, May was both wetter than the climate norm (8.5mm) and the second-wettest month of the year so far.
A total 97% of this total were collected on May 27. The month’s sole thunderstorm was on the same day.
May was a windswept month sustaining a mean wind speed of 10.2 knots, which is considerably higher than the 30-year climate mean of 8.6 knots. The maximum gust, blowing at 41 knots from a west by north-west direction, was recorded on the third day of the month.
Saharan dust suspended in the air was reported on May 10 and 15.
