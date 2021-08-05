Canada’s Damian Warner produced two days of consistent excellence to win the men’s Olympic decathlon gold on Thursday, using his bronze-medal showing at the 2016 Rio Games as motivation.

Warner finished the 10-discipline, two-day event with an Olympic record 9,018 points, with France’s world record holder Kevin Mayer doing well to battle back for silver with 8,726 points.

Australian Ashley Moloney claimed bronze on 8,649 points.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.