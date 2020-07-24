The consumer affairs authority is warning the public about Kevin Sciberras of Digital Eye, who has failed to honour several consumer claims tribunal decisions.

In the first case, the tribunal ordered Sciberras to pay a consumer the sum of €1,200 after he failed to provide the claimant the final edited product of videos, photos and DVDs of his wedding.



In the second case, Sciberras was ordered to refund the sum of €600 to a couple who had paid him a deposit for their wedding photographic services, the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority said on Friday.



It added that in a third case, the tribunal ordered Sciberras to pay a couple the sum of €1,300 - €1,000 of which was due to his failure to honour his agreement about wedding photographic services,. The remaining €300 cover moral damages.



In the fourth case, Sciberras failed to give a couple a wedding pen-drive and video within a week of the date of the decision. He was then ordered to pay the couple €400.



In these four decisions, the tribunal also ordered that the expenses are to be borne by the defendant.