Lor Service Libre, an entity offering loan services through social media, is not registered or authorised locally to provide such services, the Malta Financial Services Authority has said.

The MFSA warned people on Wednesday to avoid the company and not do business with it.

The entity, the MFSA said, was neither registered nor authorised by the MFSA to provide loan services, any form of credit services or any other financial services in Malta. It alerted the public to refrain from undertaking any business or transactions with Lor.

A list of MFSA licensed entities is available and can be viewed on the official website of the MFSA here.

Victims of scams or those who believed they were dealing with an unauthorised entity or any other type of financial scam, should stop all transactions with the entity and contact the MFSA here as soon as suspicion arises.