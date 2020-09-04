Freshasia’s Lamb and carrot dumplings must not be consumed by people who are allergic to crustaceans, the health authorities warned.

They said the product, which comes frozen in 400gr packs, contains undeclared crustaceans.

The affected packs have a best before date of April 6, 2021.

Shellfish allergies, which are caused by a reaction to proteins in certain marine animals, can vary in severity. Intense allergic reactions can be life-threatening.