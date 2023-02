The Environmental Health Directorate not to consume Petites Comtesse de Vichy à la truffe cheese made with raw cow’s milk, with truffle since it is potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

For further information, the public can contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on telephone number 21337333 or by email mhi@gov.mt.