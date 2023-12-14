Seven toy products are being taken off shop shelves because of safety concerns, the consumer affairs authority said.

The main issues are the presence of high levels of phthalates (a family of synthetic chemicals) which may adversely affect children's health, including potential damage to the reproductive system, and small parts that may pose a choking hazard to children.

The toys are:

“Happy the Elves” Plastic Doll (Model No: HXZ1); A warning has been issued about these toys.

“Crystal Mud” Slime Toy with dinosaur figurine (no model number or any means of identification);

“Sweet Beauty” Strawberry Shortcake Plastic Doll (Model No: 9270);

“Mitraglia” Toy Gun (Lot No: GTF048 25112021): The suction cups of the projectiles are prone to easy detachment and are small enough to fit in a child's mouth, presenting a significant choking hazard. Moreover, the kinetic energy of the projectiles is too high which may lead to injuries on impact especially eye injuries. These Spiderman toys can be dangerous.

Spiderman Soft Toy (unbranded and no model number or any means of identification): The toy's fibrous stuffing is easily accessible due to weak seams. The stuffing material can be placed in the child’s mouth posing a choking hazard.

Stitch Soft Toy (unbranded and no model number or any means of identification): Has a suction cup attached to the head that can detach easily and be placed in the child’s mouth posing a choking hazard. One of the dangerous toy products.

Pikachu Soft Toy (unbranded and no model number or any means of identification): Has a suction cup attached to the head that can detach easily and be placed in the child’s mouth posing a choking hazard.

Consumers who own any of the products should immediately refrain from using them or dispose of them off appropriately, the authority said.

Consumers who have already purchased or are about to purchase a toy as a Christmas gift may check the online platform (https://ec.europa.eu/safety-gate-alerts/) to ensure that the product is not listed as a dangerous item.