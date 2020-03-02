The health authorities have warned that particular batches of imported Coca Cola Original Taste and Coca Cola Zero must not be consumed because there may be small fragments of glass within the bottles.

The warning applies for products bearing lot numbers L191218, L191219, L191220, L191221, L200107, L200108 and L200109. They are in 200ml glass bottles in packs of six. All were produced in Italy.

Other Coca Cola drinks which do not carry the lot numbers indicated and are found in different packaging are not affected, the authorities said.