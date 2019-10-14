Milbona pasteurised semi-skimmed milk with expiry dates 14/10/2019; 15/10/2019; 18/10/2019 and 20/10/2019 should not be consumed because of the presence of microorganisms, the environmental health authorities said.
The milk was produced in Germany.
Milbona pasteurised semi-skimmed milk with expiry dates 14/10/2019; 15/10/2019; 18/10/2019 and 20/10/2019 should not be consumed because of the presence of microorganisms, the environmental health authorities said.
The milk was produced in Germany.
or
Do not have an account?Sign Up