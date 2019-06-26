The Environmental Health Directorate has warned consumers not to use Noukie’s children's five-meal set because there is a risk of melamine migration from the product into food.
The set consists of a fork, spoon, cup, bowl and plate. It bears lot number BB1910.78 and barcode number 5413042047127.
The product was made in China.
