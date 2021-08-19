The health authorities warned on Thursday that Hao Hao Sour Instant Noodles with hot shrimp flavour must not be consumed because of potential contamination with Ethylene oxide.

Ethylene oxide is a pesticide that is not permitted for use in foods sold in the EU but is approved by other countries outside the EU.

Although the consumption of the contaminated product does not pose an immediate risk to health, there is an increased risk if there is continued consumption of this chemical in contaminated foods over a long period of time.

The warning refers to packets of 77g that expire in September next year.