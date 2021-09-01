The health authorities warned on Wednesday that Isola Bio creams must not be consumed because of potential contamination with Ethylene oxide.

Ethylene oxide is a pesticide that is not permitted for use in foods sold in the EU but is approved by other countries outside the EU.

Although the consumption of the contaminated product does not pose an immediate risk to health, there is an increased risk if there is continued consumption of this chemical in contaminated foods over a long period of time.

The warning refers to Crema di Soia da Cucina (Soya based cooking creme) lot number 201203 with durability date December 3, 2021, Crema di Cocco da Cucina (Coconut based cooking creme) lot number 210305 with durability date March 5, 2022 and Almond based drink lot numbers 201127, 210128, 210301, 210320.