Two batches of sesame seed crackers produced by Crich and Ecor should not be consumed as they might be contaminated by pesticides, the health authorities are warning.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Environmental Health Directorate warned that Ecor's Cracker Semintegrali Sesamo e Rosmarino, weighing 250gr, and expiring at the end of this month (lot number 6550) and Crich's Bio Cracker Sesame and Rosemary, also weighing 250gr but expiring at the end of November (lots 5920 and 6130) might be contaminated with ethlene oxide.

The directorate said that the chemical might have been used to control certain organisms in sesame seeds exported from India. Such use of ethylene oxide has not been approved by the local authorities.

More information on 2133 7333, mhi@gov.mt. The public is also invited to access the Directorate’s Facebook page or here.